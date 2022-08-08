Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Salem Media Group SALM - P/E: 1.42 Zedge ZDGE - P/E: 6.78 AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 4.72 Harte-Hanks HHS - P/E: 4.88 Townsquare Media TSQ - P/E: 9.01

Salem Media Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

Zedge's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.05, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.16. AMC Networks saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.54 in Q1 to $2.06 now. Harte-Hanks's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.39, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% last quarter.

Townsquare Media has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.71, which has increased by 273.68% compared to Q1, which was 0.19. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.36%, which has increased by 2.15% from last quarter's yield of 4.21%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.