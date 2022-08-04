Walmart Inc WMT shares are trading lower Thursday following reports that the company plans to cut several corporate jobs.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort.
The retail giant reportedly told employees in its corporate offices that the restructuring will affect various business segments, including merchandising, global technology and real-estate. One person familiar with the matter reportedly told Bloomberg around 200 jobs are being slashed in total.
Bloomberg reports that a Walmart spokeswoman confirmed the job cuts as part of a restructuring process but said that the company was also investing in some other business divisions and creating some new positions.
Last week, Walmart cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed at improving inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's Club in the U.S.
"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart.
Walmart is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results on Aug. 16.
See Also: How Walmart And Instacart Innovated Retail Media To Beat Competitors
WMT Price Action: Walmart has traded between $160.77 and $117.27 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 2.87% at $126.76 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo: courtesy of Walmart.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.