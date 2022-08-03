PayPal, SoFi Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 12% to $100.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 12% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric recently signed a non-binding term sheet agreement with a major shareholder, FF Top Holding LLC, for a proposed convertible term loan facility.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI rose 10% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD rose 8.8% to $10.84 in pre-market trading. Amicus Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
- Volta Inc. VLTA rose 4.7% to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 3.3% to $30.93 in pre-market trading on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement in June.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 3.3% to $7.19 in pre-market trading. Nikola recently announced it will acquire Romeo Power for $0.74 per share, or approximately $144 million.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Premarket gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas