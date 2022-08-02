Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Taitron Components TAIT - P/E: 6.21 Remark Hldgs MARK - P/E: 5.36 LGL Group LGL - P/E: 4.95 EMCORE EMKR - P/E: 5.98 Cellebrite DI CLBT - P/E: 7.89

Taitron Components saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q4 to $0.34 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.88%, which has decreased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 5.0%.

Remark Hldgs has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.24, which has increased by 36.84% compared to Q4, which was -0.38. LGL Group's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.03, whereas in Q4, they were at -3.22. EMCORE's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $-0.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.14. Cellebrite DI has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.01, which has decreased by 66.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.03.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.