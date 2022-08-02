ñol

This Financial Services Is Trading Higher By Over 217%; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 6:39 AM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 217.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Monday. The company owns 90%+ of AMTD Digital.
  • Apexigen APGN rose 37.2% to $29.28 in pre-market trading. Apexigen completed merger with SPAC Brookline Capital Acquisition.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB rose 35.3% to $65.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 187% on Monday.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 24.5% to $0.4485 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Monday.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST rose 24.4% to $0.5672 in pre-market trading. Amesite reported partnering with Conner Prairie to launch next-generation educational tools.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 23.7% to $14.66 in pre-market trading. Virax Biolabs shares jumped 119% on Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 23.4% to $2.47 in pre-market trading. FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric executed a term sheet for up to $600 million investment.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 22.2% to $38.00 in pre-market trading. Getty Images Holdings shares jumped 19% on Monday on continued strength after the stock surged last week following the redemption of nearly 99.4% of shares by CCNB shareholders..
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR rose 20.3% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Monday.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 20.3% to $0.4332 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday. Performance Shipping recently entered into a time charter contract with Teekay Chartering Limited, with a gross charter rate of $23,000 per day for a period of roughly 24 months.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 19.5% to $23.89 in pre-market trading after Elliott Investment Management announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor. The company also reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG shares rose 17.1% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss and announced $321 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater conqueror.
  • Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST rose 16.3% to $2.050 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Aclarion, Inc. ACON rose 15.2% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT rose 14.1% to $3.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE rose 13.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Cryptyde, Inc. and Argo Energy recently announced Energy Program Development Agreement.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose 13.7% to $42.90 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also raised its revenue guidance for FY22.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 12.3% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical shares jumped 38% on Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 12.3% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after climbing around 43% on Monday.
  • EverQuote, Inc. EVER rose 11.9% to $10.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • So-Young International Inc.. SY rose 11.9% to $0.8950 in pre-market trading.
  • Datasea Inc. DTSS rose 11.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 10.2% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. Mediaco Holding shares jumped over 60% on Monday after Standard General purchase roughly 12.9 million shares, bringing ownership to 92.4%.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 10% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after dipping around 22% on Monday.
  • Conformis, Inc. CFMS rose 9.3% to $0.2788 in pre-market trading as the company reported a new agreement with Vizient for personalized orthopedic implants.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX rose 8.4% to $2.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 7.8% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Addex recently completed $4.2 million equity financing.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 7.5% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Monday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE shares fell 13.5% to $7.35 in pre-market trading. FiscalNote completed acquisition of Aicel Technologies.
  • Uxin Limited. UXIN fell 12% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Monday.
  • Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares fell 11.7% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 108% on Monday. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 9.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 10.4% to $0.6720 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Monday.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM fell 10.2% to $0.9425 in pre-market trading.
  • Cue Health Inc. HLTH fell 10.1% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Cue Health is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 10% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Monday.
  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM fell 9.9% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Monday.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares fell 8.7% to $0.3195 in pre-market trading after gaining around 19% on Monday.
  • PolarityTE, Inc PTE shares fell 8.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading.

