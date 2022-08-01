W W Grainger Price Target Raised By Multiple Analysts Post Q2 Results

- RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the price target on W W Grainger Inc GWW to $422 (a downside of 23.06%) from $399 while maintaining the Underperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst says that Grainger's outsized 70c/10% 2Q22 operating beat and guidance boost 6% above consensus signals that industrial short-cycle MRO demand remains solid.
- There were no telltale signs of an industrial slowdown in this "canary in the coalmine" bellwether, and July was equally as strong, Dray adds.
- Dray mentions that MRO share gains were also impressive, as Grainger outgrew peers by 1,000 bps.
- Related: W W Grainger Shares Soar On Solid Q2, Raised FY22 Guidance
- Stephens analyst Tommy Moll raised the price target on GWW to $600 (an upside of 9.4%) from $565 while maintaining the Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst says the segment-level updates were positive, with High-Touch gross margins down slightly Q/Q but still in the target ~40% range.
- Moll states that GWW signaled strong demand trends through July, which we note is better than what peer Fastenal Co FAST reported earlier this earnings season.
- Related: Fastenal Shares Slide After Q2 Results, Clocks 18% Sales Growth
- GWW's execution around the supply chain continued to drive share gains in 2Q22, and focus on go-to-market strategy/strategic initiatives leaves upside untapped, the analyst notes.
- Moll expects shares of GWW to trade range-bound medium- to long-term given the fact that shares sit at all-time highs given the macro backdrop.
- Baird analyst David Manthey raised the price target for GWW to $600 (an upside of 9.4%) from $505 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski raised the price target for GWW to $448 (a downside of 18.3%) from $421 while maintaining the Underweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: GWW shares closed higher by 1.12% at $549.60 on Monday.
