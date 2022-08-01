Apple Seeks To Raise Money Via Debt For Buyback And Dividends

- Apple Inc. AAPL is planning to raise debt via four different notes, with the most extended portion of the offering being 40-year security.
- The four notes are for the period ending 2029, 2032, 2052 and 2062.
- The longest portion of the offering, 40-year security, may yield around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, reported Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including common stock repurchases and payment of dividends under our program to return capital to shareholders.
- AAPL also stated that it might temporarily invest funds that are not immediately needed for these purposes in short-term investments, including cash, cash equivalents, or marketable securities.
- Terms of the offering were not disclosed.
- As of June 25, 2022, APPL had $108.7 billion of unsecured senior notes and $11.0 billion of unsecured short-term promissory notes outstanding but no secured senior debt outstanding.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC GS, BofA Securities BAC, and J.P. Morgan JPM are the joint book-running managers.
- Price Action: APPL shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $161.59 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.