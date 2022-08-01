ToughBuilt Industries Shares Soar After Product Launch In Amazon Italy & Germany

- ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT said it has begun to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
- "Our strategy on Amazon Europe is to further familiarize end users with some of our innovative products and grow our brand recognition faster," said CEO Michael Panosian.
- ToughBuilt manufactures and distributes tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.
- Price Action: TBLT shares are trading higher by 19.7% at $8.49 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.