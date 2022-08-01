ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ToughBuilt Industries Shares Soar After Product Launch In Amazon Italy & Germany

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 9:36 AM | 29 seconds read
  • ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT said it has begun to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
  • "Our strategy on Amazon Europe is to further familiarize end users with some of our innovative products and grow our brand recognition faster," said CEO Michael Panosian.
  • ToughBuilt manufactures and distributes tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.
  • Price Action: TBLT shares are trading higher by 19.7% at $8.49 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral