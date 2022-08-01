ToughBuilt Industries Shares Soar After Product Launch In Amazon Italy & Germany

by

ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT said it has begun to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).

said it has begun to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on (Italy) and (Germany). "Our strategy on Amazon Europe is to further familiarize end users with some of our innovative products and grow our brand recognition faster," said CEO Michael Panosian.

ToughBuilt manufactures and distributes tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.

Price Action: TBLT shares are trading higher by 19.7% at $8.49 on the last check Monday.

