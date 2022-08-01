Baidu Backed Autonomous EV Startup Explores Raising Funds; Could Seek $3.5B Valuation

- Baidu, Inc BIDU backed autonomous electric vehicle startup, Jidu Auto, is weighing raising $300 million - $400 million in fresh funds, Bloomberg reports.
- The Baidu and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd GELYY joint venture could seek a valuation of $3.5 billion.
- The latest funding round could see more investors other than Baidu and Geely, which jointly invested $400 million in the startup's fundraising in January. Jidu sought a valuation of as much as $2 billion in that round.
- Jidu aimed to commercialize the vehicle in 2023. Jidu also looks to use the model for its robotaxi service, potentially leveraging Baidu's autonomous driving technologies.
- Carmakers raced to commercialize driverless technology amid regulatory scrutiny.
- Separately, consumer Electronics giant Xiaomi Corp XIACY failed to cut a regulatory breakthrough for its $10 billion EV project despite months of conversations with the National Development and Reform Commission about the licensing.
- China reportedly discussed extending EV subsidies beyond 2022.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.41% at $136.01 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
