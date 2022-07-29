Shortage of Aircraft Parts Endangers Additional Air Travel Delays: Report

- Another issue that poses a threat to interrupting air travel is how difficult it is for airlines to find engines and other replacement parts to keep their planes flying.
- Facing a labor shortage this summer, airlines could not fly their planned schedules, resulting in Passengers facing delays and cancellations.
- The resurgence of air travel has taken both aircraft manufacturers and their supply chains off guard, making it difficult for part manufacturers to raise production rapidly enough to meet the demand for both new and already in-service aircraft, writes Wall Street Journal.
- During the pandemic, supply-chain bottlenecks caused delays in everything from automobile production to furniture delivery. Now, the revival of aviation demand is colliding with these bottlenecks.
- According to Oliver Wyman, intensive maintenance checks on airframes now take roughly seven weeks instead of four. At the same time, overhauls of some engine types that traditionally last 60 days can run up to 100 days.
- Engine makers such as CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co. GE and Safran SA SAFRY, are about two months behind on deliveries of new engines, according to people familiar with the matter.
- “There are shortages of spare parts, including engines, that are impacting the ability of our customers to operate efficiently,” Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury stated, adding that there wasn’t a quick fix to the problem. “It’s going to take time,” he said.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $73.50 during the premarket session on Friday.
