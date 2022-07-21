- Oracle Corp ORCL launched the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure, an Oracle-managed service for Azure customers to provision, access, and operate Oracle Database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) directly within Azure.
- The update reinforced Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow's view that Oracle is ready to emerge as the #3 or #4 vendor in the PaaS/IaaS market.
- Oracle customers who depend on Microsoft technology could use OCI-Azure Interconnect to connect OCI and Azure since June 2019.
- However, this high-speed interconnect still required the configuration of network connections in both environments and required Azure administrators and developers to learn the OCI console.
- Oracle Database Service for Azure addresses both issues.
- He believes OCI is ready to reduce the TCO of Oracle Database workloads that other IaaS vendors cannot replicate.
- Now customers can more easily run Microsoft-based workloads in Azure and connect them to Oracle Database instances running on OCI, which he believes should further accelerate the lift-and-shift of Oracle's significant on-premises installed base to the cloud.
- Winslow reiterated Outperform rating on Oracle with a price target of $115.
- Price Action: ORCL shares traded higher by 0.79% at $73.17 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.