Oracle Corp ORCL launched the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure, an Oracle-managed service for Azure customers to provision, access, and operate Oracle Database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) directly within Azure.

The update reinforced Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow's view that Oracle is ready to emerge as the #3 or #4 vendor in the PaaS/IaaS market.

analyst Phil Winslow's view that Oracle is ready to emerge as the #3 or #4 vendor in the PaaS/IaaS market. Oracle customers who depend on Microsoft technology could use OCI-Azure Interconnect to connect OCI and Azure since June 2019.

However, this high-speed interconnect still required the configuration of network connections in both environments and required Azure administrators and developers to learn the OCI console.

Oracle Database Service for Azure addresses both issues.

He believes OCI is ready to reduce the TCO of Oracle Database workloads that other IaaS vendors cannot replicate.

Now customers can more easily run Microsoft-based workloads in Azure and connect them to Oracle Database instances running on OCI, which he believes should further accelerate the lift-and-shift of Oracle's significant on-premises installed base to the cloud.

Winslow reiterated Outperform rating on Oracle with a price target of $115.

Price Action: ORCL shares traded higher by 0.79% at $73.17 on the last check Thursday.

