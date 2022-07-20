ñol

Goodyear Joins Lockheed Martin To Commercialize Lunar Mobility Vehicle

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:13 PM | 1 min read
Goodyear Joins Lockheed Martin To Commercialize Lunar Mobility Vehicle
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT has partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp LMT to develop a lunar mobility vehicle.
  • The team of companies intends to be the first to establish extended-use commercial vehicle operations on the Moon.
  • Goodyear supplied essential products for NASA's Apollo program, including the Apollo 11 mission, which landed on the Moon 53 years ago today.
  • The companies expect to have the first vehicle on the surface of the Moon in time to support NASA's first landed mission that will have the first woman and first person of color walk on the Moon, currently planned for 2025.
  • Price Action: GT shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $11.79 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

