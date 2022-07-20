Goodyear Joins Lockheed Martin To Commercialize Lunar Mobility Vehicle

by

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT has partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp LMT to develop a lunar mobility vehicle.

Goodyear supplied essential products for NASA's Apollo program, including the Apollo 11 mission, which landed on the Moon 53 years ago today.

The companies expect to have the first vehicle on the surface of the Moon in time to support NASA's first landed mission that will have the first woman and first person of color walk on the Moon, currently planned for 2025.

Price Action: GT shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $11.79 on the last check Wednesday.

