Read How Analysts Reacted To J B Hunt Transport Services' Q2 Results

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT price target has been raised by equity analysts of multiple brokerage firms, reacting to its Q2 results.

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the price target for JBHT to $196 (13% upside) from $183 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.

analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the price target for JBHT to $196 (13% upside) from $183 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. According to the analyst, JBHT's results continue to highlight the importance of strong execution compelled by its multi-modal approach in facing ongoing challenges in the freight supply chain environment.

J B Hunt Transport Reports Q2 Results Above Street Expectations She noted that the conference call highlighted the "cyclical shift" occurring, which may favor its asset-light solutions moving.

The analyst believes that returns and profitability will continue to improve.

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised the price target on JBHT to $200 (15% upside) from $190 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised the price target on JBHT to $200 (15% upside) from $190 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. While velocity headwinds and concerns over the trajectory of the freight markets remain, the analyst remains positive given management's ability to handle the environment and the prospects for outsized volume growth in out years.

Brown believes intermodal's value proposition could rise on improved service, highway congestion, and the ESG benefits intermodal offers.

He adds that JBHT continues to garner a sticky growth engine in its Dedicated (DCS) business with conversion upside.

Credit Suisse analyst Ariel Rosa raised the price target on JBHT to $185 (7% upside) from $178 while maintaining the Neutral rating on the shares.

analyst Ariel Rosa raised the price target on JBHT to $185 (7% upside) from $178 while maintaining the Neutral rating on the shares. Rosa mentions that JBHT delivered a solid 2Q beat driven by strength at Intermodal and Dedicated.

The analyst states that the company's strength across both volume and rates confirms that the freight environment is not as bad as feared and continues to offer opportunities for well-managed carriers.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained JBHT with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $193 (11% upside) from $188.

analyst Jason Seidl maintained JBHT with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $193 (11% upside) from $188. Price Action: JBHT shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $172.79 on the last check Wednesday.

