A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Capital Product Partners CPLP - P/E: 2.35 BlueLinx Hldgs BXC - P/E: 2.06 Cresud SACIF CRESY - P/E: 3.85 Terex TEX - P/E: 9.42 Globus Maritime GLBS - P/E: 1.11

Capital Product Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.94 in Q4 to $1.26 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.07%, which has increased by 0.12% from 3.95% in the previous quarter.

BlueLinx Hldgs has reported Q1 earnings per share at $13.19, which has increased by 80.68% compared to Q4, which was 7.3. Cresud SACIF has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.09, which has decreased by 103.3% compared to Q2, which was 2.73. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from 2.76% in the previous quarter.

Terex saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.82 in Q4 to $0.74 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.83%, which has increased by 0.25% from 1.58% last quarter.

Globus Maritime saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.64 in Q4 to $0.59 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.