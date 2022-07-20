A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 5.67 Via Renewables VIA - P/E: 6.24 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 6.57 NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.18 Smart Powerr CREG - P/E: 1.62

Genie Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.12 in Q4 to $0.67 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.72%, which has decreased by 0.95% from 5.67% in the previous quarter.

Via Renewables's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.7, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.96. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.15%, which has increased by 2.88% from 6.27% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.34 in Q1 and is now $2.74. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.57%, which has decreased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 8.49%.

Most recently, NRG Energy reported earnings per share at $7.17, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-1.74. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.53%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 3.63%.

Smart Powerr has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.08, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.16.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.