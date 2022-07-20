Apple To $185? Plus This Analyst Lowers Price Target On Amazon.com

- Jefferies cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $163 to $150. However, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Amazon shares rise 2.5% to trade at $121.19 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $205 to $185. However, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained Apple with an Overweight rating. Apple shares rose 0.6% to $151.86 on Wednesday.
- Truist Securities lowered the price target for Boston Scientific Corporation BSX from $51 to $45. Boston Scientific shares fell 1.2% to $37.26 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $188 to $193. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 1% to $172.73 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT from $496 to $406. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.9% to $393.83 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for The Home Depot, Inc. HD from $365 to $350. Home Depot shares traded flat at $299.82 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg reduced the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL from $54 to $48.5. Delta Air shares rose 0.5% to $32.77 on Wednesday.
