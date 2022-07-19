Winnebago Launches New Mobile App To Enhance Ownership Experience

- Recreation Vehicles maker Winnebago Industries Inc WGO has launched a new mobile application for its customers.
- The customizable app provides information for Winnebago owners on a secure platform enabling them to learn about their vehicle's key features and systems and find a service provider.
- Key features of the app include how-to videos, owner manuals, service locator, and maintenance checklists.
- "This app gives customers the information they need right at their fingertips to own and operate their RVs," said Kim Weckert, director of digital customer engagement.
- Price Action: WGO shares are trading higher by 4.83% at $56.69 on the last check Tuesday.
