Winnebago Launches New Mobile App To Enhance Ownership Experience

has launched a new mobile application for its customers. The customizable app provides information for Winnebago owners on a secure platform enabling them to learn about their vehicle's key features and systems and find a service provider.

Key features of the app include how-to videos, owner manuals, service locator, and maintenance checklists.

"This app gives customers the information they need right at their fingertips to own and operate their RVs," said Kim Weckert, director of digital customer engagement.

Price Action: WGO shares are trading higher by 4.83% at $56.69 on the last check Tuesday.

