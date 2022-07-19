ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Winnebago Launches New Mobile App To Enhance Ownership Experience

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 3:31 PM | 1 min read
  • Recreation Vehicles maker Winnebago Industries Inc WGO has launched a new mobile application for its customers.
  • The customizable app provides information for Winnebago owners on a secure platform enabling them to learn about their vehicle's key features and systems and find a service provider.
  • Key features of the app include how-to videos, owner manuals, service locator, and maintenance checklists.
  • "This app gives customers the information they need right at their fingertips to own and operate their RVs," said Kim Weckert, director of digital customer engagement.
  • Price Action: WGO shares are trading higher by 4.83% at $56.69 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall Cap