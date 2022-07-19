Embraer, BAE Systems Join Forces For C-390 Millennium & Eve eVTOL

- Embraer SA ERJ has inked two MoUs with BAE Systems PLC BAESY to expand in the global defense market.
- The first MoU seeks to establish a strategic partnership between the parties to collaborate in Middle Eastern markets for C-390, with an initial focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- The second MoU confirms an intent to create a joint venture to develop a defense variant of Eve Holding Inc EVEX electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle.
- Eve signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Embraer and BAE Systems to explore the potential order of up to 150 eVTOL vehicles.
- "Teams from BAE Systems and Embraer will continue working together to explore how the aircraft, designed for the urban mobility market, can provide cost-effective, sustainable, and adaptable capability as a defense variant," said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.
- In December 2021, Embraer and BAE Systems disclosed plans to collaborate on developing Eve's eVTOL as a potential defense variant.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 8.17% at $8.94, EVEX lower by 6.29% at $6.26, and BAESY higher by 0.75% at $39.02 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
