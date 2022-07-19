Fastly Shares Drop On Rating Downgrade: Read To Know

- RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Fastly, Inc FSLY to Underperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $9 (22% downside), down from $17.50.
- The analyst attributed the downgrade to three primary reasons.
- Firstly, the company's business is recession-prone due to its consumption-based model, high start-up exposure, lack of profitability, and the pricing-sensitive nature of CDN, Jaluria reasoned.
- Secondly, its CEO position remains vacant, causing an unclear turnaround path and making it harder for Fastly to catch up with Cloudflare, Inc NET on the edge computing opportunity.
- Thirdly, its security portfolio lags peers, with little likelihood for changes given the near-term lack of funding (low cash balance, unprofitable, and stock down materially).
- Fastly will have to be more acquisitive to become a more serious contender in security, as per Jaluria.
- Price Action: FSLY shares traded lower by 5.41% at $11.53 on the last check Tuesday.
