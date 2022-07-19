Calfrac Integrates Allison's Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission In Its Operations

by

Hydraulic fracturing company Calfrac Well Services Ltd CFWFF has introduced Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN FracTran into its field operations.

Allison's FracTran, compatible with dual fuel engines capable of running on natural gas, offers increased horsepower and substantially reduced idle time.

Calfrac, which integrated the Allison FracTran into its hydraulic fracturing pump in April, noticed a productivity improvement compared to its other hydraulic fracturing pumps.

FracTran incorporates eight gear ranges with multiple gear ratios, with a rating of 3,300 horsepower and 10,000 lb.-ft. of input torque.

It offers filter and fluid life prognostics, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measuring diagnostics, and a telematics gateway.

Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 3.48% at $38.60 on the last check Tuesday.

