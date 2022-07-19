Calfrac Integrates Allison's Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission In Its Operations

- Hydraulic fracturing company Calfrac Well Services Ltd CFWFF has introduced Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN FracTran into its field operations.
- Allison's FracTran, compatible with dual fuel engines capable of running on natural gas, offers increased horsepower and substantially reduced idle time.
- Calfrac, which integrated the Allison FracTran into its hydraulic fracturing pump in April, noticed a productivity improvement compared to its other hydraulic fracturing pumps.
- FracTran incorporates eight gear ranges with multiple gear ratios, with a rating of 3,300 horsepower and 10,000 lb.-ft. of input torque.
- It offers filter and fluid life prognostics, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measuring diagnostics, and a telematics gateway.
- Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 3.48% at $38.60 on the last check Tuesday.
