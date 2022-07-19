ñol

Lazydays Holdings Appoints John North As CEO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 9:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY has appointed John North as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022.
  • North had previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Copart, Inc.  CPRT.
  • He earned his B.S. in Finance from Santa Clara University and is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA Charter holder.
  • When North's employment begins, Robert DeVincenzi, the company's interim CEO, will end his service in the interim role. DeVincenzi will continue to serve on the Board.
  • Price Action: LAZY shares closed higher by 4.80% at $13.54 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement