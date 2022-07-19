Lazydays Holdings Appoints John North As CEO

- Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY has appointed John North as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022.
- North had previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Copart, Inc. CPRT.
- He earned his B.S. in Finance from Santa Clara University and is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA Charter holder.
- When North's employment begins, Robert DeVincenzi, the company's interim CEO, will end his service in the interim role. DeVincenzi will continue to serve on the Board.
- Price Action: LAZY shares closed higher by 4.80% at $13.54 on Monday.
