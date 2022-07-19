Lazydays Holdings Appoints John North As CEO

by

Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY has appointed John North as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022.

has appointed John North as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022. North had previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Copart, Inc. CPRT .

served as Chief Financial Officer of . He earned his B.S. in Finance from Santa Clara University and is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA Charter holder.

When North's employment begins, Robert DeVincenzi, the company's interim CEO, will end his service in the interim role. DeVincenzi will continue to serve on the Board.

Price Action: LAZY shares closed higher by 4.80% at $13.54 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement