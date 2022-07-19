Delta Air Lines Increases Airbus A220 Aircraft Firm Order With 12 Additions

by

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL orders 12 new A220-300 aircraft from European planemaker Airbus SE EADSY , bringing Delta's total order for A220s to 107 aircraft - 45 A220-100s and 62 A220-300s.

orders 12 new A220-300 aircraft from European planemaker , bringing Delta's total order for A220s to 107 aircraft - 45 A220-100s and 62 A220-300s. Related : Airbus, Delta Explore Expanding A220 Jet Order

: Airbus, Delta Explore Expanding A220 Jet Order "These additional aircraft in the A220 family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel," commented Mahendra Nair, a Delta senior vice president.

Delta currently has 11 A220-300s in service and 51 on order. In addition, Delta operates a fleet of 45 109-seat A220-100 aircraft, writes Reuters.

Also Read : Boeing Shares Gain After Order Book Surges At Farnborough Air Show

: Boeing Shares Gain After Order Book Surges At Farnborough Air Show As of June 2022, Delta was operating a fleet of 388 Airbus aircraft, including 56 A220 aircraft, 249 A320 Family aircraft, 57 A330s, and 26 A350-900 aircraft.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $31.55 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

DAL shares are trading higher by 1.32% at $31.55 during the premarket session on Tuesday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews