Airbus, Delta Explore Expanding A220 Jet Order: Reuters

Airbus SE EADSY is in talks with Delta Air Lines, Inc . DAL to expand the U.S. carrier's existing order for A220 small jetliners, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The deal for a top-up order of around a dozen aircraft is expected to be signed next week at the Farnborough Airshow.

DAL is also expected to finalize an order for at least 100 Boeing Co BA 737 MAX airliners.

Delta has ordered 95 Canadian-designed A220s, of which it has taken delivery of 56.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 3.62% at $25.03 on Tuesday. DAL shares are trading lower by 3.89% at $29.88, and BA up by 0.014% at $147.17 during the pre-market session on Wednesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

