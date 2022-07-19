Tesla Investors Should Vote Against 2 Directors, Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends

by

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Tesla Inc TSLA investors vote against the re-election of two of its board members, Ira Ehrenpreis and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, Reuters reports.

ISS reasoned that "the board's risk oversight in light of the pledging (as collateral) of a significant amount of the company's stock by certain directors."

ISS stated that pledging company stock by directors or executive officers can pose a risk to outside shareholders' investments. It highlighted the possibility of directors and executives with a pledged position selling company stock to meet a margin call.

As of March 31, CEO Elon Musk, director Kimbal Musk, and director Ira Ehrenpreis had pledged a portion of their share ownership, ISS pointed out.

The aggregate number of pledged shares jumped from 88.93 million to 89.74 million.

ISS also urged Tesla investors to vote for a shareholder proposal regarding the right of employees to form a labor union.

Tesla scheduled its annual meeting of stockholders on August 4.

In June, Tesla confirmed that it had moved forward with plans for a stock split following Amazon.com Inc's AMZN similar move.

Oracle Corp ORCL co-founder and former CEO Larry Ellison did not seek re-election to the Board at the 2022 annual meeting.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.34% at $731.30 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Blomst via Pixabay

