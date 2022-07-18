ñol

Rockford Fosgate Launches Audio Kits For 2019+ Polaris RZR Pro XP

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 2:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Patrick Industries Inc PATK owned brand Rockford Fosgate has launched new aftermarket audio solutions purpose-built for 2019+ Polaris RZR Pro XP 2 and 4-seat vehicles.
  • Polaris RZR Pro XP is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc PII.
  • Six aftermarket solutions are now shipping with the option of either a PMX source unit or a Ride Command interface, kitted as a Stage 4, 5, or 6 audio system.
  • The Stage-4 kit includes an AM/FM/WB digital media receiver with a 2.5-inch color screen, 6.5-inch front speaker pods, 6.5-inch rear speaker cans, 1500-watt 5-channel amplifier, and a 10-inch enclosed subwoofer.
  • The speakers and subwoofer feature Color Optix LED lighting customizable through the included lighting controller and optional Color Optix app.
  • Price Action: PATK shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $54.63 on the last check Monday.

