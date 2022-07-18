5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR - P/E: 1.81 Quest Diagnostics DGX - P/E: 9.05 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD - P/E: 3.68 Global Cord Blood CO - P/E: 4.13 Fonar FONR - P/E: 9.51

eFFECTOR Therapeutics saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q4 to $0.07 now. Quest Diagnostics saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.33 in Q4 to $3.22 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.95%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.94%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.21, which has decreased by 22.22% compared to Q4, which was 0.27. Global Cord Blood's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.14, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.17. Fonar's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.32, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.57.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.