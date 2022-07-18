Apyx Medical's Renuvion Scores FDA Approval To Eliminate Sagging Neck

by

The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for Apyx Medical Corporation's APYX Renuvion for subcutaneous dermatological and aesthetic procedures to improve the appearance of lax skin in the neck and submental region.

This clearance offers a new option for physicians and patients to improve loose skin on the neck and submental region.

With this clearance, Renuvion is the only product that is FDA-cleared to improve the appearance of loose skin on the neck and chin.

Renuvion provides a minimally-invasive and cost-effective option with minimal downtime. The results reveal a more contoured and smoother neck and jawline.

