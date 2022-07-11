ñol

Apyx Medical Posts Encouraging Data From Renuvion Device In Sagging Skin

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 7:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Apyx Medical Corp APYX announced results from Phase 2 of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study of the Renuvion device to improve the appearance of lax skin in the neck and submental region.
  • The 65-subject study showed that the primary effectiveness endpoint of the study was met, with 82.5% of subjects demonstrating improvement in the appearance of lax skin at six months post-procedure.
  • Related: Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
  • 96.9% of subjects experienced no to moderate pain during the first seven days following the procedure.
  • Additional effectiveness endpoints in the study also demonstrated success, with 85.5% of subjects rating themselves as improved and 87.1% of subjects rated improved by the study investigators at the 6-month follow-up visit.
  • No serious adverse events were reported in the study related to the Renuvion device or the study procedure.
  • Price Action: APYX shares closed 5.16% higher at $6.93 on Friday.

