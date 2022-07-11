Apyx Medical Posts Encouraging Data From Renuvion Device In Sagging Skin

by

Apyx Medical Corp APYX announced results from Phase 2 of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study of the Renuvion device to improve the appearance of lax skin in the neck and submental region.

announced results from Phase 2 of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study of the Renuvion device to improve the appearance of lax skin in the neck and submental region. The 65-subject study showed that the primary effectiveness endpoint of the study was met, with 82.5% of subjects demonstrating improvement in the appearance of lax skin at six months post-procedure.

Related: Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today? 96.9% of subjects experienced no to moderate pain during the first seven days following the procedure.

Additional effectiveness endpoints in the study also demonstrated success, with 85.5% of subjects rating themselves as improved and 87.1% of subjects rated improved by the study investigators at the 6-month follow-up visit.

No serious adverse events were reported in the study related to the Renuvion device or the study procedure.

Price Action: APYX shares closed 5.16% higher at $6.93 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.