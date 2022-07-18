Airbus CEO Anticipates Engine Delivery Delays To Peak Mid-Year: Reuters

by

Airbus SE EADSY Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expects delays in engine supplies that have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, reported Reuters.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expects delays in engine supplies that have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, reported Reuters. Airbus has been compelled to build several narrow-body A320 neo-family jets without engines to keep assembly lines operating.

Also Read: Airbus, Delta Explore Expanding A220 Jet Order: Reuters

Airbus, Delta Explore Expanding A220 Jet Order: Reuters "It's going to peak probably mid-year, and then we think we'll get more engines in the second half," Faury told Flightglobal in an interview.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 3.87% at $26.02 on Friday.

EADSY shares closed higher by 3.87% at $26.02 on Friday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews