EXCLUSIVE: Creatd Forms Advisory Board for its OG Collection

Creatd Inc CRTD has assembled an advisory board for the OG Collection.

What Happened? The board aims to guide the Company toward maximizing the potential value of the media library, unpublished archival materials, and associated assets originating from Bob Guccione's personal, professional, and artistic life.

The OG Gallery sets the standard for the synthesis of e-commerce for physical art and the inherent benefits of an NFT linked directly to it.

It is a new era in Creatd's Web 3.0 strategy. It looks to find further connectivity between the physical and digital worlds through smart contracts, unlockable content in the experiential space, and membership/loyalty programs.

The six Decentraland locations, owned by OG Collection, Inc., will begin development and design later this fiscal year and offer experiences in the metaverse where the Company can showcase its collaborations with creators from musicians to digital artists.

Why Does It Matter? Creatd previously shared its plan to spin off the OG Collection into a new publicly-traded entity, an initiative likely to be a key liquidity event for the Company.

The new Company will maintain an ongoing partnership with Creatd Studios.

The Company is actively discussing with several M&A advisors and is reviewing multiple options, including listing the new Company on the Nasdaq and tZERO.

The Collections' physical assets alone are worth $10 million. Since acquiring the copyright and additional media assets could significantly increase the value.

Upon its completion, the spin-off should immediately and significantly strengthen the Company's balance sheet and reward Creatd's shareholders.

To help spearhead the effort, the Company announced that it had established an advisory board consisting of several highly experienced archivists headed by Creatd's Lead Editorial Innovator and published author, Erica Wagner.

The portfolio includes several completed transmedia assets in development and production.

The assets included Filthy Gorgeous: The Bob Guccione Story, an insightful look into the mind of an artist, an entrepreneur, and an emperor; Till Human Voices Wake Us: A fashion short, starring Lindsay Lohan and directed by renowned artist and photographer Indrani; The Mind's Eye: The Art of OMNI, an art book celebrating the brilliant creators who contributed to the most artistic science magazine in publishing history, OMNI; In Production, No One's Pet: The Autobiography of Sheila Kennedy, exploring Kennedy's life in Guccione's New York penthouse and out, punctuated by her time as Penthouse Pet of the Year 1983.

The advisory board includes veterans like Martha Ball, the Processing Archivist for the OG Collection; Consulting Archivist Parker Fishel; Jenifer Monger.

The Collection includes over 250,000 unique photographs, slides, and negatives.

Other contents include thirty portfolios and five flat slides containing 65,000 bound and unbound drawings, sketches, cartoons, and artwork by legendary illustrators, including Guccione.

Founder and Executive Chair Jeremy Frommer said, "We have long waited to recognize and unlock the tremendous value embedded in the OG Collection, Inc. Due to particular accounting guidance, we have always attached a $0 value to this Collection on our balance sheet."

"Spinning off the asset is the only way for shareholders to be rewarded. This one-of-a-kind collection can unlock tremendous value from my favorites, such as retelling the OMNI stories and reimagining the film Caligula in partnership with the Creatd Studios pillar."

The market for NFT membership and use case projects continues to expand as Reddit, Snap Inc SNAP, eBay Inc EBAY, and Universal all push forward with bold new NFT initiatives to support creators.