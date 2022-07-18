Jim Cramer, the host of “Mad Money,” will be ringing the opening bell on the Intercontinental Exchange Inc-owned ICE New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

What Happened: The New York Stock Exchange said it would welcome executives and guests from CNBC, a network owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA on Monday.

Cramer is slated to ring the opening bell to honor Mad Money’s move to the NYSE.

Earlier this month, it was reported by CNBC that Mad Money would begin broadcasting on a new set from the NYSE beginning July 18.

Why It Matters: Cramer also rang the bell on the NYSE to mark the 15th anniversary of Mad Money on March 6, 2020.

On that occasion, the NYSE Composite index, which tracks the performance of all shares listed on the NYSE, fell 1.9% intraday. The index opened at 12,593.03 and closed at 12,352.03.

The former hedge fund manager had also rung the opening bell on March 10, 2015, when Mad Money turned 10. That day the NYSE Composite Index fell from 10,802.50 to 10,678.41, a decline of 1.15%.

Twitter is abuzz with reaction to Cramer’s upcoming opening bell appearance.

Jim Cramer is ringing the bell at the New York Stock exchange tomorrow.



The last time he did it, March 10th, 2015, became, up until that point, the worst day in the market of 2015.



The Dow plummeted 332.7 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both dropped about 1.7%. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 17, 2022

“Jim Cramer is ringing the NYSE bell tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/kEnI8CGDqd — Ben™️ (@benjamin_961) July 18, 2022

Price Action: On Friday, Intercontinental Exchange shares closed 2.5% higher at $96 in the regular session, while Comcast shares ended the regular session up 3.3% at $40.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

