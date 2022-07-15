Raymond James & Wells Fargo Cut Saia's Price Target - Read Why

- Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown lowered the price target for Saia Inc SAIA to $235 (20% upside) from $275 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst states that the sharp decline in truck spot rates has continued to dominate headlines — as per data, it is estimated that current truck spot rates per mile have fallen all the way back to “peak” 2014 levels.
- Brown believes that the truck spot market has been at the epicenter of a well-documented shift from goods to services spending — all while truckload operating costs have increased starkly.
- The analyst states that positive impacts from Saia’s pricing, freight mix, and operating efficiency initiatives are compounding nicely, setting the stage for sustained margin improvement.
- He adds that Saia’s progress and commitment to improving its network continue to cement it as one of the more idiosyncratic growth stories within his transport coverage.
- Brown remains optimistic over LTL pricing power, given industry capacity utilization has structurally increased over the past decade.
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained Saia with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $290 to $238 (22% upside).
- Price Action: SAIA shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $195.36 on the last check Friday.
