NetEase Inks Digital Partnerships With French & Argentinian Football Teams

media arm NetEase Media has partnered with the French Football Federation (FFF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as their media partner in China. NetEase will provide interactive content about the teams for the 2022 World Cup.

Under the terms of the agreements, NetEase Media will distribute bespoke content for the two football teams across media outlets in China during the World Cup.

NetEase Media will invite players and coaches of the teams to analyze and forecast the tournament's progression through video chats.

In the previous 2018 World Cup, NetEase Media partnered with the French and German national football teams.

Price Action: NTES shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $86.19 on the last check Friday.

