NetEase Inks Digital Partnerships With French & Argentinian Football Teams

- NetEase Inc NTES media arm NetEase Media has partnered with the French Football Federation (FFF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as their media partner in China.
- NetEase will provide interactive content about the teams for the 2022 World Cup.
- Under the terms of the agreements, NetEase Media will distribute bespoke content for the two football teams across media outlets in China during the World Cup.
- NetEase Media will invite players and coaches of the teams to analyze and forecast the tournament's progression through video chats.
- In the previous 2018 World Cup, NetEase Media partnered with the French and German national football teams.
- Price Action: NTES shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $86.19 on the last check Friday.
