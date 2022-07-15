U.S. Retail Sales Likely To Recover In June, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday following downbeat earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Morgan Stanley MS.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

Data on retail sales for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales came in disappointing for May, declining 0.3%. However, a return to the plus side is projected for June with analysts expecting a 0.9% rise in sales.

The Empire State manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is likely to hold in steady, with analysts expecting a slight contraction to minus 1.3 in July compared to minus 1.2 in June.

Data on import and export prices for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a monthly increase of 0.7% in import prices and a monthly rise of 1.0% for export prices.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 0.1% rise for industrial production and a 0.2% increase in manufacturing output, compared to a respective 0.2% rise and 0.1% drop in the previous month.

Data on business inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are projected to rise 1.2% in May to match a 1.2% increase in April.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment declined further in June, with no improvement expected for July. Analysts expect an unchanged reading of 50.0 for July.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

