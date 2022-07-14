ñol

Hasbro, New York Times Bring 'Wordle' To Life Via New Board Game

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 3:12 PM | 1 min read
Hasbro, New York Times Bring 'Wordle' To Life Via New Board Game
  • Hasbro Inc HAS and New York Times Co NYT are working together to bring Wordle to life in a new board game.
  • Inspired by the popular digital version from New York Times Games, Wordle: The Party Game is a product that delivers classic Wordle gameplay.
  • The new game will be available in North America for purchase in October, with pre-orders starting today.
  • In each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host, writes down a Secret Word, and players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word.
  • The player with the fewest points at the end of the game will be the winner.
  • Price Action: HAS shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $79.35 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

