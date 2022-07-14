ñol

EVgo eXtend Project To Deploy 2,000 Charging Stalls At Pilot & Flying J Locations

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read
    • EVgo Inc EVGO has launched EVgo eXtend project to deploy high-power fast charging stations.
    • The EVgo eXtend project will deploy 2,000 charging stalls at Pilot and Flying J locations across the country in collaboration with General Motors Co GM and Pilot Company.
    • EVgo will install, operate, and maintain the network of 350 kW charging stalls for Pilot Company and GM at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states.
    • Through EVgo eXtend, EVgo provides the hardware, design, and construction of charging sites and software integration solutions.
    • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $6.69 on the last check Thursday.

