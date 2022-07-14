EVgo eXtend Project To Deploy 2,000 Charging Stalls At Pilot & Flying J Locations

-
- EVgo Inc EVGO has launched EVgo eXtend project to deploy high-power fast charging stations.
- The EVgo eXtend project will deploy 2,000 charging stalls at Pilot and Flying J locations across the country in collaboration with General Motors Co GM and Pilot Company.
- EVgo will install, operate, and maintain the network of 350 kW charging stalls for Pilot Company and GM at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states.
- Through EVgo eXtend, EVgo provides the hardware, design, and construction of charging sites and software integration solutions.
- Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $6.69 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.