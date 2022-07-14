EVgo eXtend Project To Deploy 2,000 Charging Stalls At Pilot & Flying J Locations

by

EVgo Inc EVGO has launched EVgo eXtend project to deploy high-power fast charging stations. The EVgo eXtend project will deploy 2,000 charging stalls at Pilot and Flying J locations across the country in collaboration with General Motors Co GM and Pilot Company. EVgo will install, operate, and maintain the network of 350 kW charging stalls for Pilot Company and GM at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states. Through EVgo eXtend, EVgo provides the hardware, design, and construction of charging sites and software integration solutions. Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $6.69 on the last check Thursday.



