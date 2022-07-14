5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Alerus Finl ALRS - P/E: 8.58 Golub Capital BDC GBDC - P/E: 8.04 First Savings Financial FSFG - P/E: 8.27 Discover Financial DFS - P/E: 5.86 TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG - P/E: 5.7

Alerus Finl saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.72 in Q4 to $0.57 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.78%, which has increased by 0.56% from last quarter's yield of 2.22%.

This quarter, Golub Capital BDC experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.31 in Q1 and is now $0.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.94%, which has increased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 7.59%.

This quarter, First Savings Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.6 in Q1 and is now $0.98. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.12%, which has increased by 0.11% from 2.01% last quarter.

Discover Financial saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.64 in Q4 to $4.22 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.19%, which has increased by 0.62% from 1.57% last quarter.

This quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.42 in Q4 and is now $0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.81%, which has increased by 0.23% from 8.58% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.