'Big Short' Star Michael Burry Thinks Joe Biden Is 'Greasing Wheels' For Saudi Oil ... Using Golf

“The Big Short” fame Michael Burry on Thursday took a dig at President Joe Biden, who is touring the Middle East and is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this week.

What Happened: Burry said that Biden needs to meet with the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to “beg for Saudi oil.”

Burry, who is also known for buying shares of GameStop Corporation GME and unwittingly sparking a retail investor-fueled short squeeze, brought up the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation into the PGA Tour over probable antitrust violations involving LIV Golf, which he said is backed by Saudi Arabia.

Screenshot Of Michael Burry's Tweet

“So before Biden meets MBS, his Justice Department files antitrust against PGA. Just to grease the wheels. Foul!”

See Also: How To Buy GameStop (GME) Shares

Why It Matters: Last month, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said players in the LIV Golf Invitational Series were suspended and would not be able to participate in PGA Tour tournaments, reported CNN.

LIV is reportedly backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Middle Eastern nation’s sovereign wealth fund chaired by Bin Salman.

This week the Justice Department announced its investigation after top golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka joined LIV, according to CNN.

Biden’s meeting with Bin Salman comes after an abrupt policy shift as the former has been a critic of the Saudi government’s human rights approach, especially after the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Read Next: Players Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf 'Turned Their Back' On Sport, Tiger Woods Says Ahead Of British Open

Photo via BiksuTong on Shutterstock