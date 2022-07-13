EzFill Expands Commercial Fleet To 31 Vehicles, Expects To Reach 40 By Mid-July

EzFill Holdings, Inc. EZFL announced the expansion of the company’s fleet to 31 operating delivery vehicles, with 9 additional vehicles in production. “We expect our total fleet of delivery vehicles will be at approximately 40 by mid-July,” said EzFill Chief Commercial Officer, Rick Dery. “In spite of the challenging economy, EzFill remains very much in a growth mode, with about 40 new fleet accounts signed since January, representing a potential volume growth of approximately 1.2 million gallons per year for the company.”

The Company has increased its support to commercial fleets by expanding its operations to additional cities beyond Miami now including West Palm Beach, Tampa Bay, and Orlando. The new commercial fleet customers include one of the largest grocers within the United States. Moreover, the company is working diligently for the approvals to support residential consumers and retail marine demand in these markets as well.

EzFill also announced today the launching of its new marketing campaign, named “Orange Dawn.” “The project is primarily a ‘brand awareness’ campaign supported by multiple radio ads, aerial banners and over 62 billboard locations throughout Southeast Florida,” said Dery. “With millions of impressions anticipated, the goal with this campaign is that ‘EzFill’ become as ubiquitous as the ‘warm sun’ in Southern Florida,” continued Dery.

“We are excited to grow in these new markets, and West Palm Beach was the ideal location to begin this expansion due to its proximity to our established Miami operations, as well as the market’s existing familiarity with mobile fueling and on-demand delivery in general,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill.

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell SHEL, Exxon XOM, GM GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

