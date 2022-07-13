Snapchat Parent Mulls NFT Access For Users

by

Snap Inc SNAP is planning to allow users to showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its application, the Financial Times reported.

The feature would allow NFT artists to present their designs on the social media platform as augmented reality filters.

The beta test feature will be available to a selected creator from the end of August.

Snap is also planning to charge creators for presenting NFTs in addition to exploring third-party partnerships to help creators in monetizing their NFT designs.

The move comes in the wake of other companies, including Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta platforms META , and Reddit’s plans to provide NFT access.

Price Action: SNAP shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $14.10 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

SNAP shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $14.10 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay

