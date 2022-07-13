ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Snapchat Parent Mulls NFT Access For Users

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Snap Inc SNAP is planning to allow users to showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its application, the Financial Times reported.
  • The feature would allow NFT artists to present their designs on the social media platform as augmented reality filters.
  • The beta test feature will be available to a selected creator from the end of August.
  • Snap is also planning to charge creators for presenting NFTs in addition to exploring third-party partnerships to help creators in monetizing their NFT designs.
  • The move comes in the wake of other companies, including Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta platforms META, and Reddit’s plans to provide NFT access.
  • Price Action: SNAP shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $14.10 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral