Snapchat Parent Mulls NFT Access For Users

- Snap Inc SNAP is planning to allow users to showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its application, the Financial Times reported.
- The feature would allow NFT artists to present their designs on the social media platform as augmented reality filters.
- The beta test feature will be available to a selected creator from the end of August.
- Snap is also planning to charge creators for presenting NFTs in addition to exploring third-party partnerships to help creators in monetizing their NFT designs.
- The move comes in the wake of other companies, including Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta platforms META, and Reddit’s plans to provide NFT access.
- Price Action: SNAP shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $14.10 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay
