What's Going On With Boeing Stock Today?

Boeing Co BA shares are surging Tuesday amid strength in airline-related stocks. The company also announced second-quarter deliveries this morning.

Boeing said it delivered a total of 121 commercial airplanes in the second quarter, bringing total commercial deliveries to 216 year-to-date.

Boeing also said it delivered 40 models in the second quarter for its defense, space and security programs, bringing total defense, space and security deliveries up to 81 year-to-date.

Shares of airline companies are trading higher in sympathy with American Airlines Group Inc AAL after the company announced expectations for second-quarter sales to jump 12% from pre-pandemic levels.

Boeing is set to announce its second-quarter financial results on July 27.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded between $241.15 and $113.02 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.17% at $148.18 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

