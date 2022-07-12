ñol

EF Hutton Remains Bullish On This Energy Company - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 1:57 PM | 1 min read
  • EF Hutton analyst Ben Piggott reiterated a Buy rating on U.S. Energy Corp USEG and increased the price target to $7 from $6.25 (100% upside).
  • USEG produced 1341 boe/day in its most recently reported quarter (1Q22), presenting a potential 31% increase in net production. 
  • The analyst said the company’s CEO Smith is continuing to demonstrate solid capital allocation instincts, picking up assets below PV-10 with upside optionality.
  • Piggott lists commodity prices, state and federal regulations, and potential environmental liabilities as risk factors for the company’s future.
  • Price Action: USEG shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $3.49 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral