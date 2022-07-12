EF Hutton Remains Bullish On This Energy Company - Read Why

- EF Hutton analyst Ben Piggott reiterated a Buy rating on U.S. Energy Corp USEG and increased the price target to $7 from $6.25 (100% upside).
- USEG produced 1341 boe/day in its most recently reported quarter (1Q22), presenting a potential 31% increase in net production.
- The analyst said the company’s CEO Smith is continuing to demonstrate solid capital allocation instincts, picking up assets below PV-10 with upside optionality.
- Piggott lists commodity prices, state and federal regulations, and potential environmental liabilities as risk factors for the company’s future.
- Price Action: USEG shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $3.49 on the last check Tuesday.
