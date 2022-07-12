What's Going On With The Trade Desk Stock Today

The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares initially traded higher Tuesday following reports that the company has inked a major advertising deal with Walt Disney Co DIS, but flattened out.

Disney has reached an agreement with The Trade Desk that will allow brands to target automated ads across Disney properties, according to an Axios report. The deal will help Disney reach its goal of transitioning more than half of all of its advertising sales to automated buying.

Disney’s president of advertising sales for media and entertainment distribution reportedly said the company will be talking to other distribution partners about similar deals moving forward.

“I think there's a lot of folks kind of sitting there waiting for some of this stuff to play out in the identity [personalized data targeting] landscape. But we're not waiting," Tim Sims, chief revenue officer of The Trade Desk told Axios.

TTD Price Action: The Trade Desk has traded between $114.09 and $39.39 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.32% at $43.37 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Photo Mix from Pixabay.