ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why InMode Stock Is Surging Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 12, 2022 9:14 AM | 1 min read

Shares of medical technology company InMode Ltd INMD are trading higher Tuesday after the company issued second-quarter guidance above analyst estimates.

InMode said that based on preliminary results, the company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $113 million and $113.3 million versus the estimate of $103.13 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company expects quarterly earnings to be between 57 cents and 58 cents per share versus the estimate of 51 cents per share.

InMode also raised its full-year revenue guidance from $415 million to $425 million to $425 million to $435 million versus the estimate of $422.52 million.

InMode is set to announce its financial results before the market opens on July 28.

INMD Price Action: InMode has traded between $180 and $20.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.1% at $25.70 at time of publication.

Photo: Bokskapet from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas