Twitter And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Twitter

Twitter, Inc. General Manager of Core Tech Nick Caldwell V sold a total of 10,921 shares at an average price of $38.38. The insider received around $419.21 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Twitter’s lawyers are calling Elon Musk’s attempts to terminate his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform “invalid and wrongful.”

Twitter’s lawyers are calling Elon Musk’s attempts to terminate his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform “invalid and wrongful.” What Twitter Does: Twitter, founded in 2006, operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time.

Kellogg

10% owner Kellogg W K Foundation sold a total of 146,153 shares at an average price of $72.68. The insider received around $10.62 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Kellogg, in collaboration with Nickelodeon, recently launched Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal.

Kellogg, in collaboration with Nickelodeon, recently launched Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal. What Kellogg Does: Kellogg Company, headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods.

DoorDash

Director Shona Brown sold a total of 1,250 shares at an average price of $69.33. The insider received around $86.66 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Citigroup recently maintained the stock with a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $138 to $118.

Citigroup recently maintained the stock with a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $138 to $118. What DoorDash Does: DoorDash, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally.

