North Koreans are reportedly frustrated with their government for asking citizens to reaffirm their loyalty to Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un when the hermit kingdom is trying to emerge from an economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happened: According to Radio Free Asia, North Korea's Guidance Department — which spreads the directives and teachings of Kim — held a special lecture to ensure the loyalty of the citizenry towards the dictator.

Residents who attended the special lecture told the publication that the message came across as tone-deaf, given that the government has not done anything to ease the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

"Party members and residents were outraged when the content of a special lecture held … in Pyongyang from June 2nd to 6th was reported by the Korean Central Broadcasting Committee," an unnamed resident told RFA on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

"The lecture was for the officials of the Organization and Guidance Department … and was presided over directly by the highest dignity."

See Also: Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Unbreakable' Bond With China's Xi Jinping On Alliance Treaty Anniversary

"It focused on how they must establish a discipline in which all party members are absolutely obedient to the party's sole leadership," the source added.

"The authorities are not seeking measures to improve people's lives."

Another resident of the South Pyongan province told RFA that people are frustrated as the government is taking time for the special lectures when the monsoon is approaching, threatening crops.

The second source compared the current situation in North Korea to the 1994-1998 North Korean Famine that killed millions of people.

"The current situation in North Korea is similar to the situation in which residents openly criticized the authorities during the Arduous March."

Read Next: Enraged Sri Lankan Demonstrators Continue To Occupy Presidential Palace

Photo via Alexander Khitrov on Shutterstock