Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Unbreakable' Bond With China's Xi Jinping On Alliance Treaty Anniversary

The Kim Jong-Un-led isolated nation North Korea hailed its "unbreakable" ties with China on the 61st anniversary of the signing of their alliance treaty.

What Happened: The official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Rodong Sinmun, in an article, spoke highly of the bilateral relations between the two nations as it commemorated the "DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance" signed in 1961.

"The numerous meetings and talks held between respected Comrade Kim Jong-un with Comrade Xi Jinping in recent years have again demonstrated the great unity between the two countries, which was relentlessly forged into a friendly relationship that can withstand any storm and an invincible strategic relationship unbreakable by anything," it said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

See Also: On This Day: Donald Trump Met Kim Jong-Un And Became First US President To Set Foot In North Korea

The article also took a dig at the U.S. and other "hostile forces," which it said regard North Korea and China as a "thorn in their eyes."

It further added that North Korea and China have a tradition of friendly ties formed under a common struggle and its relations with the neighbor will continue to prosper to a new higher level under the spirit of their treaty.

In a statement from Pyongyang's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kim Jong-un said the two nations were "staunchly advancing towards a bright future by smashing the high-handedness and desperate maneuvers of hostile forces," SCMP reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the "brotherhood" between the two countries had contributed to "regional peace and world peace."

On this day in 1961, the two nations signed a bilateral treaty, which obliged each other to provide military assistance if attacked.

Read Next: Biden And Xi Jinping To Speak In The Coming Weeks: Here Are The Pressing Issues