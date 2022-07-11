Sri Lankan President Confirms Resignation As Enraged Demonstrators Continue To Occupy Presidential Palace

In the middle of an unprecedented economic turmoil, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka, confirmed his resignation as protesters continued to occupy the official residence of the top leader.

What Happened: The prime minister's office confirmed that Rajapaksa would be officially stepping down from his position on July 13, the BBC reported. This came after the protestors refused to leave the Presidential Palace as they demanded the president's resignation in rage over the mishandling of the country's worst economic crisis.

Many protesters remained strongly skeptical of the announcement as there has been no direct communication from Rajapaksa, who fled after protesters barged into his home with unprecedented agitation.

Rajapaksa's location is currently undisclosed, but military sources have told the BBC that he is on a navy vessel in Sri Lankan waters.

Under the country's law, Rajapaksa's resignation will only be formally accepted after he resigns by letter to the parliament speaker — which is yet to happen.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also confirmed that he is willing to resign and make way for an all-party government after protesters also breached his private residence and set it on fire.

A slew of videos surfaced on the internet as protestors from the cash-starved island nation swarmed the President's official residence in Colombo. The protesters were seen splashing around in the presidential residence's swimming pool and in the bedrooms and kitchen.

The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy daily essentials, food, and medicine. The country had to shut down schools, and fuel has been limited to essential services due to the shortage.

