ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Volcon Shares Are Soaring Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Why Volcon Shares Are Soaring Today
  • Volcon Inc VLCN has received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery.
  • The company opened pre-production orders for its first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, the Stag, for its dealers beginning June 27.
  • RelatedVolcon Opens Pre-Orders For Fully Electric UTV 'Stag'
  • The company plans to continue accepting orders for 2023 model year production from dealers until sold out and will waitlist after.
  • "We made a conservative estimate concerning sales volumes, having worked closely with our sales and marketing team to identify sales targets for 2023," said CEO Jordan Davis.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 24.9% at 1.99 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral