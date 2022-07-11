Why Volcon Shares Are Soaring Today

by

has received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery. The company opened pre-production orders for its first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, the Stag, for its dealers beginning June 27.

"We made a conservative estimate concerning sales volumes, having worked closely with our sales and marketing team to identify sales targets for 2023," said CEO Jordan Davis.

Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 24.9% at 1.99 on the last check Monday.

VLCN shares are trading higher by 24.9% at 1.99 on the last check Monday.

