Volcon Opens Pre-Orders For Fully Electric UTV 'Stag'

- Volcon Inc VLCN has launched an all-electric Volcon Stag utility vehicle. The company has opened pre-orders for the vehicle.
- The Stag has 1,550 lbs of payload and 2,000 lbs of max towing capacity (with towing mode selected).
- Stag's peak power is measured at 125 hp with a torque of 265 lb-ft. Including the optional paddle shifters with overboost mode, the Stag's electric power plant will produce an output exceeding 140 hp.
- The Stag's 7.2 kW onboard charger will allow the vehicle to be charged in less than 6 hours when using Level 2 charging.
- Volcon expects to begin delivering the Stag to dealers for customer purchase in Summer 2023, with a starting price of $39,999.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 9.24% at $1.67 on the last check Friday.
