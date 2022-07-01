Volcon Opens Pre-Orders For Fully Electric UTV 'Stag'

by

Volcon Inc VLCN has launched an all-electric Volcon Stag utility vehicle. The company has opened pre-orders for the vehicle.

The Stag has 1,550 lbs of payload and 2,000 lbs of max towing capacity (with towing mode selected).

Stag's peak power is measured at 125 hp with a torque of 265 lb-ft. Including the optional paddle shifters with overboost mode, the Stag's electric power plant will produce an output exceeding 140 hp.

The Stag's 7.2 kW onboard charger will allow the vehicle to be charged in less than 6 hours when using Level 2 charging.

Volcon expects to begin delivering the Stag to dealers for customer purchase in Summer 2023, with a starting price of $39,999.

Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 9.24% at $1.67 on the last check Friday.

VLCN shares are trading lower by 9.24% at $1.67 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

